When Will Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 2.98 million Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.77 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.97B. IMGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.54% off its 52-week high of $29.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 87.87% up since then. When we look at Immunogen, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.22 million.

Analysts gave the Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.57. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended IMGN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Immunogen, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Instantly IMGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.94 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 500.30%, with the 5-day performance at 1.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 101.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immunogen, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.43% over the past 6 months, a 107.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immunogen, Inc. will rise 156.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 245.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.47 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Immunogen, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $123.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.17 million and $49.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 214.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 147.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.15%. The 2023 estimates are for Immunogen, Inc. earnings to increase by 107.20%.

IMGN Dividends

Immunogen, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of Immunogen, Inc. shares while 94.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.64%. There are 94.29% institutions holding the Immunogen, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.40% of the shares, roughly 20.9 million IMGN shares worth $394.48 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 20.9 million shares worth $394.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.08 million shares estimated at $152.45 million under it, the former controlled 3.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 5.53 million shares worth around $87.6 million.