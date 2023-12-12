Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.16M. VIRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -425.53% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 6.38% up since then. When we look at Viracta Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.31K.

Analysts gave the Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VIRX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viracta Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX) trade information

Instantly VIRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5300 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -6.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.80%, with the 5-day performance at -8.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX) is -18.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VIRX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2665.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -963.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viracta Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.67% over the past 6 months, a 2.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viracta Therapeutics Inc will fall -14.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.91%. The 2023 estimates are for Viracta Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 1.92%.

VIRX Dividends

Viracta Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Viracta Therapeutics Inc shares while 54.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.62%. There are 54.20% institutions holding the Viracta Therapeutics Inc stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.37% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million VIRX shares worth $5.1 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.94% or 1.52 million shares worth $2.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $1.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.38 million.