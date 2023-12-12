Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.65 million Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s per share price at $26.36 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.04B. VSCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.14% off its 52-week high of $47.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.62, which suggests the last value was 48.33% up since then. When we look at Victoria’s Secret & Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.37 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.33%, with the 5-day performance at -2.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) is 43.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Victoria’s Secret & Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.25% over the past 6 months, a -56.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Victoria’s Secret & Co will fall -1.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.09 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Victoria’s Secret & Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.02 billion and $1.41 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.16%. The 2023 estimates are for Victoria’s Secret & Co earnings to decrease by -57.60%.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 03 and March 08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.27% of Victoria’s Secret & Co shares while 99.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.06%. There are 99.66% institutions holding the Victoria’s Secret & Co stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.28% of the shares, roughly 10.26 million VSCO shares worth $178.82 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.28% or 8.72 million shares worth $151.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.21 million shares estimated at $86.88 million under it, the former controlled 6.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.24% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $43.67 million.