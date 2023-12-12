The Most Interesting Shares Today: i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX)

In the last trading session, 1.99 million i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $438.80M. IAUX’s last price was a discount, traded about -116.33% off its 52-week high of $3.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 14.97% up since then. When we look at i-80 Gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -5.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.87%, with the 5-day performance at -11.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is 13.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.73 days.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the i-80 Gold Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.81% over the past 6 months, a 61.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.80%.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.56% of i-80 Gold Corp shares while 49.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.14%. There are 49.98% institutions holding the i-80 Gold Corp stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 7.72% of the shares, roughly 23.03 million IAUX shares worth $33.85 million.

Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 21.8 million shares worth $32.05 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. With 15.92 million shares estimated at $23.4 million under it, the former controlled 5.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held about 4.18% of the shares, roughly 12.46 million shares worth around $18.32 million.