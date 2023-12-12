The Most Interesting Shares Today: Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS)

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.83 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.10B. GPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.15% off its 52-week high of $22.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.22, which suggests the last value was 66.93% up since then. When we look at Gap, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.40 million.

Analysts gave the Gap, Inc. (GPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.82. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended GPS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 3 rated the stock as Underweight. Gap, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 22.08 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 93.53%, with the 5-day performance at 5.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 61.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -30.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GPS’s forecast low is $8.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gap, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 123.90% over the past 6 months, a 387.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gap, Inc. will rise 129.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 900.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.22 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Gap, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.24 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%.

GPS Dividends

Gap, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11. The 2.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.59. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.02% of Gap, Inc. shares while 65.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.69%. There are 65.33% institutions holding the Gap, Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 10.07% of the shares, roughly 37.34 million GPS shares worth $812.11 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 26.94 million shares worth $586.03 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.88 million shares estimated at $584.6 million under it, the former controlled 7.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 8.75 million shares worth around $190.35 million.