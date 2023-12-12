Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 8.14 million Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.98 changing hands around $0.6 or 7.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.25B. TME’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.45% off its 52-week high of $9.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 36.53% up since then. When we look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.41 million.

Analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TME as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.93 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 7.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.45%, with the 5-day performance at 10.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 21.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TME’s forecast low is $41.49 with $78.77 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -777.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -362.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.38% over the past 6 months, a 20.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR will rise 7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $937.18 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $897.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 billion and $980.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR earnings to increase by 43.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.32% per year.