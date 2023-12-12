Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) Shares Inclined By 24.76% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.87 changed hands at -$1.04 or -6.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $859.04M. SNCY’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.97% off its 52-week high of $23.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.39, which suggests the last value was 21.93% up since then. When we look at Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.59K.

Analysts gave the Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.88. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SNCY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) trade information

Instantly SNCY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.56 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -2.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) is 24.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNCY’s forecast low is $17.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.93% over the past 6 months, a 204.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc will fall -69.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $247.63 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $314.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $227.15 million and $283.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.29%. The 2023 estimates are for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 204.69%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 59.42% per year.

SNCY Dividends

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc shares while 108.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.35%. There are 108.94% institutions holding the Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 27.48% of the shares, roughly 15.39 million SNCY shares worth $346.02 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 5.54 million shares worth $124.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. With 2.72 million shares estimated at $40.43 million under it, the former controlled 4.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held about 4.72% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $59.39 million.