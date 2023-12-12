Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of ON Semiconductor Corp.

In the latest trading session, 1.41 million ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $78.09 changed hands at -$1.31 or -1.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.63B. ON’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.59% off its 52-week high of $111.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.61, which suggests the last value was 23.67% up since then. When we look at ON Semiconductor Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.83 million.

Analysts gave the ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.76. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended ON as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 80.20 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.20%, with the 5-day performance at 8.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) is 15.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ON’s forecast low is $60.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.17% for it to hit the projected low.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ON Semiconductor Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.73% over the past 6 months, a -3.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.55%. The 2023 estimates are for ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings to decrease by -4.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.63% per year.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of ON Semiconductor Corp. shares while 100.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.15%. There are 100.88% institutions holding the ON Semiconductor Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.99% of the shares, roughly 56.08 million ON shares worth $5.3 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.61% or 50.16 million shares worth $4.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 13.47 million shares estimated at $1.27 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 10.28 million shares worth around $972.53 million.