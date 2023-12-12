Stock Performance And Forecast For Harbor Custom Development Inc

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.55 changed hands at -$0.13 or -19.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.28M. HCDI’s current price is a discount, trading about -2781.82% off its 52-week high of $15.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was -18.18% down since then. When we look at Harbor Custom Development Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Analysts gave the Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HCDI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harbor Custom Development Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51.

Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Instantly HCDI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -53.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1450 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -19.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.58%, with the 5-day performance at -53.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ:HCDI) is -30.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HCDI’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -990.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -990.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harbor Custom Development Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.34% over the past 6 months, a 63.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harbor Custom Development Inc will rise 108.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 154.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.8 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,286.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.47%.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.94% of Harbor Custom Development Inc shares while 9.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.93%. There are 9.14% institutions holding the Harbor Custom Development Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.62% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million HCDI shares worth $0.47 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.21% or 98000.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd. With 12480.0 shares estimated at $37689.0 under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 7500.0 shares worth around $22650.0.