Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) Stock Forecast For 2023: $42.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 3.53 million Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $20.62 changed hands at $0.58 or 2.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. SMTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.61% off its 52-week high of $35.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.13, which suggests the last value was 36.32% up since then. When we look at Semtech Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the Semtech Corp. (SMTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMTC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Semtech Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) trade information

Instantly SMTC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.04 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.13%, with the 5-day performance at 22.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) is 49.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMTC’s forecast low is $22.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Semtech Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.64% over the past 6 months, a -102.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Semtech Corp. will fall -108.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200.37 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Semtech Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $207.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $167.51 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.17%. The 2023 estimates are for Semtech Corp. earnings to decrease by -96.07%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.50% per year.

SMTC Dividends

Semtech Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 06.

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of Semtech Corp. shares while 120.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.43%. There are 120.00% institutions holding the Semtech Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.31% of the shares, roughly 10.47 million SMTC shares worth $266.54 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.39% or 8.59 million shares worth $218.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 4.32 million shares estimated at $111.2 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 5.67% of the shares, roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $92.69 million.