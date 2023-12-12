Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 1.29 million Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $307.15 changing hands around $7.27 or 2.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $96.84B. PANW’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.29% off its 52-week high of $300.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $132.22, which suggests the last value was 56.95% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Analysts gave the Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.42. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PANW as a Hold, 34 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 307.27 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.12%, with the 5-day performance at 4.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is 21.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $288.41, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PANW’s forecast low is $241.00 with $343.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.47% over the past 6 months, a 23.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc will rise 23.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 35 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 billion. 35 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $2.04 billion.