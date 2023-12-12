OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.0 million OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $4.29 changed hands at $0.4 or 10.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $474.77M. OPFI’s last price was a premium, traded about 6.76% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 60.37% up since then. When we look at OppFi Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 186.60K.

Analysts gave the OppFi Inc (OPFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPFI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Instantly OPFI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.30 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 10.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 109.27%, with the 5-day performance at 8.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) is 80.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPFI’s forecast low is $3.25 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the OppFi Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 90.67% over the past 6 months, a 700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for OppFi Inc earnings to increase by 905.00%.

OppFi Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.22% of OppFi Inc shares while 23.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.57%. There are 23.47% institutions holding the OppFi Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.53% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million OPFI shares worth $1.53 million.

Elgethun Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 0.74 million shares worth $1.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.85 million.