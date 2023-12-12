Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.04 million Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at -$0.1 or -6.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. OPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.41% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 34.64% up since then. When we look at Opko Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Instantly OPK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6550 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -6.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.40%, with the 5-day performance at -5.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is 19.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.37 days.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opko Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.65% over the past 6 months, a 30.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.51%. The 2023 estimates are for Opko Health Inc earnings to increase by 43.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

OPK Dividends

Opko Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.21% of Opko Health Inc shares while 22.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.69%. There are 22.43% institutions holding the Opko Health Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.09% of the shares, roughly 39.31 million OPK shares worth $85.3 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 35.04 million shares worth $76.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12.73 million shares estimated at $27.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $21.65 million.