Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -1.39% Decline

In the last trading session, 13.66 million Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.57. With the company’s per share price at $18.42 changed hands at -$0.26 or -1.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.84B. NCLH’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.51% off its 52-week high of $22.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.76, which suggests the last value was 36.16% up since then. When we look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.12 million.

Analysts gave the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.32. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended NCLH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.96 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.49%, with the 5-day performance at 5.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is 44.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NCLH’s forecast low is $13.50 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.05% over the past 6 months, a 116.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd earnings to increase by 116.36%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares while 73.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.84%. There are 73.36% institutions holding the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.44% of the shares, roughly 48.67 million NCLH shares worth $1.06 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.41% or 35.78 million shares worth $778.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.85 million shares estimated at $388.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 13.17 million shares worth around $286.81 million.