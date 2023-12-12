NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 39.15 million NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $7.68 changed hands at $0.3 or 4.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.06B. NIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.68% off its 52-week high of $16.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.00, which suggests the last value was 8.85% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.15 million.

Analysts gave the NIO Inc ADR (NIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.76. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NIO as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NIO Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.28 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.23%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is 2.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 140.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NIO’s forecast low is $32.92 with $136.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1681.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -328.65% for it to hit the projected low.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIO Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.57% over the past 6 months, a -31.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.07%. The 2023 estimates are for NIO Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -50.76%.