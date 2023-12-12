Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.31. With the company’s per share price at $5.15 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $680.78M. MRVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.16% off its 52-week high of $16.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.52, which suggests the last value was 12.23% up since then. When we look at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.82. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MRVI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.50 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.01%, with the 5-day performance at -4.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) is 9.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.60% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -99.82%.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07. The 0.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc shares while 104.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.44%. There are 104.82% institutions holding the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.43% of the shares, roughly 21.68 million MRVI shares worth $269.5 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.46% or 11.15 million shares worth $138.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.51 million shares estimated at $43.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $35.98 million.