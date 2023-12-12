Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -450.62% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $5.63 changed hands at -$0.12 or -2.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $903.62M. LAAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.9% off its 52-week high of $10.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.07, which suggests the last value was 9.95% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.36. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LAAC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Instantly LAAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.93 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.23%, with the 5-day performance at 5.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) is -3.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAAC’s forecast low is $5.10 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -450.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.37% over the past 6 months, a 89.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $23 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.72%. The 2023 estimates are for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp earnings to increase by 161.88%.

LAAC Dividends

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.27% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares while 29.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.51%.