Linde Plc. Is Forecast To Drop -13.59% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 2.2 million Linde Plc. (NASDAQ:LIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $422.56 changing hands around $14.32 or 3.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $204.89B. LIN’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.51% off its 52-week high of $416.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $302.17, which suggests the last value was 28.49% up since then. When we look at Linde Plc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Linde Plc. (LIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.43. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LIN as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Linde Plc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.49.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Linde Plc. (NASDAQ:LIN) trade information

Instantly LIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 434.21 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.55%, with the 5-day performance at 4.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Linde Plc. (NASDAQ:LIN) is 5.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $430.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LIN’s forecast low is $347.00 with $480.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Linde Plc. (LIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Linde Plc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.21% over the past 6 months, a 14.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Linde Plc. will rise 10.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.06 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Linde Plc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.9 billion and $8.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.79%. The 2023 estimates are for Linde Plc. earnings to increase by 14.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.01% per year.

LIN Dividends

Linde Plc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 07. The 1.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Linde Plc. (NASDAQ:LIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of Linde Plc. shares while 86.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.99%. There are 86.82% institutions holding the Linde Plc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.01% of the shares, roughly 43.95 million LIN shares worth $16.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 34.43 million shares worth $13.12 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15.29 million shares estimated at $5.83 billion under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 11.66 million shares worth around $4.44 billion.