Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.58% Incline

In the latest trading session, 2.43 million Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.06 changing hands around $0.42 or 1.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.84B. LSXMA’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.78% off its 52-week high of $31.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.40, which suggests the last value was 32.0% up since then. When we look at Liberty Media Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 919.33K.

Analysts gave the Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LSXMA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Media Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) trade information

Instantly LSXMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.02 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 1.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.30%, with the 5-day performance at 3.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is 6.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LSXMA’s forecast low is $31.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Media Corp. will fall -32.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 259.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.33 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Media Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.28 billion and $2.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Liberty Media Corp. earnings to decrease by -29.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.12% per year.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s Major holders

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.34% or 8.18 million shares worth $268.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.38 million shares estimated at $78.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $35.41 million.