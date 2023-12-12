Let’s Dive Into The Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 17.65 million Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $48.15 changed hands at -$0.74 or -1.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.15B. C’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.55% off its 52-week high of $53.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.17, which suggests the last value was 20.73% up since then. When we look at Citigroup Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.88 million.

Analysts gave the Citigroup Inc (C) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.31. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended C as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Citigroup Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Macy’s Inc.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) trade information

Instantly C was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 49.17 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.46%, with the 5-day performance at 1.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is 16.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, C’s forecast low is $42.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -97.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Citigroup Inc (C) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citigroup Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.62% over the past 6 months, a -11.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.30%.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 12. The 4.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 4.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.