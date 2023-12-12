KVUE Stock Forecast 2023: Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Remains Strong With -31.13% Downside

In the last trading session, 17.07 million Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.59 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.43B. KVUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.02% off its 52-week high of $27.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.82, which suggests the last value was 13.45% up since then. When we look at Kenvue Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.83 million.

Analysts gave the Kenvue Inc (KVUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.93. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended KVUE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kenvue Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Instantly KVUE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.39 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is 7.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KVUE’s forecast low is $20.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.8 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Kenvue Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.88 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.80%.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 1.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 1.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.52% of Kenvue Inc shares while 87.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.57%. There are 87.38% institutions holding the Kenvue Inc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.37% of the shares, roughly 26.32 million KVUE shares worth $695.31 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 18.64 million shares worth $492.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. With 18.94 million shares estimated at $436.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 16.12 million shares worth around $371.55 million.