Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 9.47 million Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $100.95 changed hands at $0.6 or 0.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $523.57B. TSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.65% off its 52-week high of $110.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.84, which suggests the last value was 27.85% up since then. When we look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.04 million.

Analysts gave the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TSM as a Hold, 28 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 101.21 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.52%, with the 5-day performance at 4.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE:TSM) is 10.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $112.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSM’s forecast low is $75.00 with $130.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.71% over the past 6 months, a -24.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR will fall -28.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.08 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $17.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.97 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.77%. The 2023 estimates are for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR earnings to decrease by -22.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.70% per year.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 1.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.82. It is important to note, however, that the 1.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.