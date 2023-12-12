Is Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 2.2 million Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $10.72 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $796.17M. KURA’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.59% off its 52-week high of $15.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.41, which suggests the last value was 30.88% up since then. When we look at Kura Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 781.23K.

Analysts gave the Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.23. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KURA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kura Oncology Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.48 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.62%, with the 5-day performance at 5.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 24.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KURA’s forecast low is $10.50 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -245.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kura Oncology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.77% over the past 6 months, a -2.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kura Oncology Inc will fall -12.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.93%. The 2023 estimates are for Kura Oncology Inc earnings to decrease by -2.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.93% per year.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of Kura Oncology Inc shares while 103.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.40%. There are 103.56% institutions holding the Kura Oncology Inc stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.47% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million KURA shares worth $74.36 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.07% or 6.73 million shares worth $71.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.2 million shares estimated at $23.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $16.54 million.