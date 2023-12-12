Is Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 1.16 million Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.50 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $72.61B. INFY’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.94% off its 52-week high of $19.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.71, which suggests the last value was 15.94% up since then. When we look at Infosys Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.83 million.

Analysts gave the Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 20 recommended INFY as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Infosys Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Instantly INFY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.93 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) is 5.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INFY’s forecast low is $13.00 with $22.07 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infosys Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.38% over the past 6 months, a -1.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Infosys Ltd ADR will fall -5.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.63 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Infosys Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.58 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Infosys Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 2.47%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.80% per year.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 2.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Infosys Ltd ADR shares while 11.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.94%. There are 11.94% institutions holding the Infosys Ltd ADR stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.97% of the shares, roughly 81.64 million INFY shares worth $1.43 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.60% or 24.82 million shares worth $433.97 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI India ETF. With 30.18 million shares estimated at $527.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI India ETF held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 19.54 million shares worth around $341.62 million.