Is Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.87 million Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $4.52 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03B. INFN’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.57% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 37.61% up since then. When we look at Infinera Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Infinera Corp. (INFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended INFN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Infinera Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

Instantly INFN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.64 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.94%, with the 5-day performance at 7.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) is 19.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INFN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -165.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Infinera Corp. (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Infinera Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.59% over the past 6 months, a 8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $383.86 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Infinera Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $436.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $390.45 million and $485.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.26%. The 2023 estimates are for Infinera Corp. earnings to increase by 33.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.