Is Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $117.64 changed hands at $4.7 or 4.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.68B. ILMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.78% off its 52-week high of $238.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.00, which suggests the last value was 24.35% up since then. When we look at Illumina Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Analysts gave the Illumina Inc (ILMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.45. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ILMN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Illumina Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) trade information

Instantly ILMN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 118.23 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.82%, with the 5-day performance at 2.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) is 9.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $133.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ILMN’s forecast low is $50.00 with $260.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 57.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Illumina Inc (ILMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Illumina Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.48% over the past 6 months, a -66.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Illumina Inc will fall -142.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Illumina Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.08 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Illumina Inc earnings to decrease by -67.39%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.26% per year.

ILMN Dividends

Illumina Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 05 and February 09.

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Illumina Inc shares while 92.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.45%. There are 92.25% institutions holding the Illumina Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.87% of the shares, roughly 15.63 million ILMN shares worth $2.93 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 13.97 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 4.93 million shares estimated at $924.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 3.76 million shares worth around $705.76 million.