Is Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 4.21 million Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.58 changing hands around $5.09 or 48.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $780.41M. ICVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.58% off its 52-week high of $16.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.65, which suggests the last value was 76.57% up since then. When we look at Icosavax Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.25K.

Analysts gave the Icosavax Inc (ICVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICVX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Icosavax Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Instantly ICVX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.74 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 48.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 96.22%, with the 5-day performance at 50.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) is 127.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ICVX’s forecast low is $15.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Icosavax Inc (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Icosavax Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.96% over the past 6 months, a 4.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Icosavax Inc will rise 11.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter.

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.69% of Icosavax Inc shares while 87.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.32%. There are 87.95% institutions holding the Icosavax Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.39% of the shares, roughly 6.7 million ICVX shares worth $66.56 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.92% or 5.96 million shares worth $59.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $15.31 million under it, the former controlled 3.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 3.17% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $15.74 million.