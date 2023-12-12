Is Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $35.46 changed hands at $1.31 or 3.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.80B. GLBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.93% off its 52-week high of $45.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.14, which suggests the last value was 48.84% up since then. When we look at Global E Online Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Instantly GLBE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.48 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 3.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.80%, with the 5-day performance at -2.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) is -1.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLBE’s forecast low is $33.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global E Online Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.61% over the past 6 months, a 34.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global E Online Ltd will rise 27.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.64 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Global E Online Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $149.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $139.87 million and $117.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 75.76%. The 2023 estimates are for Global E Online Ltd earnings to increase by 33.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.20% per year.

GLBE Dividends

Global E Online Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 18 and February 22.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.63% of Global E Online Ltd shares while 64.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.52%. There are 64.67% institutions holding the Global E Online Ltd stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.15% of the shares, roughly 13.39 million GLBE shares worth $548.14 million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 12.74 million shares worth $521.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port. With 2.36 million shares estimated at $96.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $69.47 million.