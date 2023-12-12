Is Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 1.52 million Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $111.33 changed hands at -$0.83 or -0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $132.19B. COP’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.39% off its 52-week high of $127.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.98, which suggests the last value was 19.18% up since then. When we look at Conoco Phillips’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

Analysts gave the Conoco Phillips (COP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.45. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended COP as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Conoco Phillips’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $ConocoPhillips.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Instantly COP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 112.63 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.02%, with the 5-day performance at -1.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) is -3.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COP’s forecast low is $117.00 with $164.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Conoco Phillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Conoco Phillips share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.85% over the past 6 months, a -32.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.90%.

COP Dividends

Conoco Phillips is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05. The 3.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.46. It is important to note, however, that the 3.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Conoco Phillips shares while 82.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.77%. There are 82.65% institutions holding the Conoco Phillips stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 110.95 million COP shares worth $11.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.25% or 98.85 million shares worth $10.24 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 37.81 million shares estimated at $3.92 billion under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 28.81 million shares worth around $2.99 billion.