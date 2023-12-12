Is CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.08 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.77M. CNEY’s current price is a discount, trading about -2612.5% off its 52-week high of $2.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08. When we look at CN Energy Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1000 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -7.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.30%, with the 5-day performance at -15.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -8.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.75% of CN Energy Group Inc shares while 0.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.20%. There are 0.16% institutions holding the CN Energy Group Inc stock share, with Xtx Topco Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 52234.0 CNEY shares worth $4387.0.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 20320.0 shares worth $1706.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 8671.0 shares estimated at $728.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.