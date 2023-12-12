Is Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX: BQ) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.25 changed hands at -$0.97 or -43.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.65M. BQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -470.4% off its 52-week high of $7.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was -60.8% down since then. When we look at Boqii Holding Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.79K.

Analysts gave the Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Boqii Holding Limited ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) trade information

Instantly BQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -42.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.50 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -43.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.01%, with the 5-day performance at -42.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX:BQ) is -55.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4000.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $398.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BQ’s forecast low is $398.79 with $398.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31803.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31803.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.26 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Boqii Holding Limited ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $37.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.72 million and $39.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.20%.