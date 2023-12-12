Is Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.52 changed hands at -$0.67 or -3.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.17B. AR’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.91% off its 52-week high of $34.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.91, which suggests the last value was 2.97% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.85 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.77%, with the 5-day performance at -8.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) is -20.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Resources Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.78% over the past 6 months, a -85.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corp will fall -60.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.09 billion and $1.41 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.35%. The 2023 estimates are for Antero Resources Corp earnings to decrease by -86.22%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of Antero Resources Corp shares while 82.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.35%. There are 82.60% institutions holding the Antero Resources Corp stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 45.06 million AR shares worth $927.28 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.16% or 27.52 million shares worth $566.38 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.82 million shares estimated at $181.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 8.36 million shares worth around $171.98 million.