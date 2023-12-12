iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2.76 million iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.64 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.43B. IQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.2% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.24, which suggests the last value was 30.17% up since then. When we look at iQIYI Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.73 million.

Analysts gave the iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.68. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended IQ as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iQIYI Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $IQD/USD.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.75 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.36%, with the 5-day performance at 5.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is -3.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.49 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iQIYI Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.65% over the past 6 months, a 1,900.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.40%.