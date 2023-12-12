Investors Could Make -115.91% On Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.8 million Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.41 changed hands at -$0.2 or -2.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.44B. CPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.7% off its 52-week high of $8.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.56, which suggests the last value was 13.26% up since then. When we look at Crescent Point Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Analysts gave the Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.18. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CPG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Crescent Point Energy Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.84 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.53%, with the 5-day performance at -5.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) is -8.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPG’s forecast low is $8.78 with $13.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Crescent Point Energy Corp will rise 147.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $736.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Crescent Point Energy Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $846.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $668.33 million and $627.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Crescent Point Energy Corp earnings to decrease by -105.61%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.00% per year.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 29. The 5.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 5.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.