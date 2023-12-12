Investor Confidence Declines As Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Shares Lose -$0.65

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.26 changed hands at -$0.65 or -3.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.45B. MAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.99% off its 52-week high of $22.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.36, which suggests the last value was 15.88% up since then. When we look at Mattel, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Analysts gave the Mattel, Inc. (MAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MAT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mattel, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.25 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -3.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.35%, with the 5-day performance at -3.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is -1.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAT’s forecast low is $19.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mattel, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.05% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mattel, Inc. will rise 83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.66 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Mattel, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $870.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.4 billion and $814.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Mattel, Inc. earnings to increase by 1.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.50% per year.

MAT Dividends

Mattel, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 12.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Mattel, Inc. shares while 95.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.55%. There are 95.86% institutions holding the Mattel, Inc. stock share, with Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.77% of the shares, roughly 45.21 million MAT shares worth $883.45 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.89% or 42.11 million shares worth $822.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 26.51 million shares estimated at $517.98 million under it, the former controlled 7.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 4.60% of the shares, roughly 16.29 million shares worth around $318.24 million.