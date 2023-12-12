Investor Confidence Declines As Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Shares Lose -$0.09

In the last trading session, 9.21 million Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $6.42 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.09B. ITUB’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.71% off its 52-week high of $6.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.02, which suggests the last value was 37.38% up since then. When we look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.26 million.

Analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ITUB as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.53 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.80%, with the 5-day performance at 1.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE:ITUB) is 9.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ITUB’s forecast low is $6.10 with $6.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.78% over the past 6 months, a 19.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.65%. The 2023 estimates are for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR earnings to increase by 27.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.50% per year.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 4.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 4.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.