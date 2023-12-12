Investing In Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 22.01 million Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $3.12 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.19B. NOK’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.78% off its 52-week high of $5.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.94, which suggests the last value was 5.77% up since then. When we look at Nokia Corp ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.46 million.

Analysts gave the Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended NOK as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Nokia Corp ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Instantly NOK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.22 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.76%, with the 5-day performance at -1.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) is -9.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOK’s forecast low is $3.13 with $7.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nokia Corp ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.53% over the past 6 months, a -23.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nokia Corp ADR will rise 6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.15 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nokia Corp ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.6 billion and $6.29 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nokia Corp ADR earnings to decrease by -24.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.72% per year.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 4.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 4.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Nokia Corp ADR shares while 6.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.09%. There are 6.09% institutions holding the Nokia Corp ADR stock share, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.63% of the shares, roughly 91.77 million NOK shares worth $381.78 million.

Folketrygdfondet holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 18.97 million shares worth $78.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. With 70.93 million shares estimated at $295.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 5.34 million shares worth around $22.23 million.