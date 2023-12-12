Investing In Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 4.08 million Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.06 changed hands at -$3.51 or -6.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.10B. JCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.74% off its 52-week high of $70.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.90, which suggests the last value was 9.72% up since then. When we look at Johnson Controls International plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Analysts gave the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.61. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended JCI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Johnson Controls International plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 57.12 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -6.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.10%, with the 5-day performance at -2.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 3.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JCI’s forecast low is $58.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Johnson Controls International plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.03% over the past 6 months, a 18.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Johnson Controls International plc will rise 10.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.09 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Johnson Controls International plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $6.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.72 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.07%. The 2023 estimates are for Johnson Controls International plc earnings to increase by 12.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.77% per year.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 12. The 2.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.54. It is important to note, however, that the 2.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Johnson Controls International plc shares while 91.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.79%. There are 91.58% institutions holding the Johnson Controls International plc stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 61.4 million JCI shares worth $4.18 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.95% or 60.91 million shares worth $4.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 31.46 million shares estimated at $2.14 billion under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 21.36 million shares worth around $1.46 billion.