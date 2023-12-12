IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.23 million IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.30. With the company’s per share price at $1.28 changed hands at $0.29 or 29.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.95M. INAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -208.59% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 49.22% up since then. When we look at IN8bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.06K.

Analysts gave the IN8bio Inc (INAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INAB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IN8bio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Instantly INAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 29.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.59%, with the 5-day performance at 42.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) is 26.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27610.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INAB’s forecast low is $12.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -993.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -837.5% for it to hit the projected low.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IN8bio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.99% over the past 6 months, a 31.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IN8bio Inc will rise 56.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -79.99%. The 2023 estimates are for IN8bio Inc earnings to increase by 29.41%.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.09% of IN8bio Inc shares while 31.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.98%. There are 31.52% institutions holding the IN8bio Inc stock share, with Voss Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.60% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million INAB shares worth $0.65 million.

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.47% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.19 million.