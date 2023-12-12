Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 6.5 million Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.51 changing hands around $0.7 or 2.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.58B. HOLI’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.0% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.12, which suggests the last value was 40.73% up since then. When we look at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.10K.

Analysts gave the Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HOLI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information

Instantly HOLI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.57 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.26%, with the 5-day performance at 11.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) is 14.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOLI’s forecast low is $22.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 5.92% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.50% up from the last financial year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.15% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd shares while 81.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.27%. There are 81.98% institutions holding the Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 5.94 million HOLI shares worth $104.41 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 5.43 million shares worth $95.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Davis Global Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.11 million shares estimated at $19.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $14.75 million.