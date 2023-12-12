Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $3.94 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $311.26M. SUPV’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.52% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was 57.11% up since then. When we look at Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 686.52K.

Analysts gave the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SUPV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.00 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.41%, with the 5-day performance at 17.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is 106.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUPV’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 23.86% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.51% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -51.60% down from the last financial year.