Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Gain 1.79%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $2.28 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.81M. FATE’s last price was a discount, traded about -758.33% off its 52-week high of $19.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 28.51% up since then. When we look at Fate Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended FATE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.55 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.40%, with the 5-day performance at -10.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) is 7.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FATE’s forecast low is $2.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -470.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fate Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.86% over the past 6 months, a 38.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.32%. The 2023 estimates are for Fate Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 40.03%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of Fate Therapeutics Inc shares while 100.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.40%. There are 100.93% institutions holding the Fate Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.32% of the shares, roughly 13.12 million FATE shares worth $62.47 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.15% or 11.98 million shares worth $57.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.05 million shares estimated at $20.2 million under it, the former controlled 8.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $12.2 million.