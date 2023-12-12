EXTO Stock: More Upside For Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE: EXTO)?

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.12 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.16B. EXTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.84% off its 52-week high of $7.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.80, which suggests the last value was 32.58% up since then. When we look at Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 876.42K.

Analysts gave the Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EXTO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) trade information

Instantly EXTO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.16 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.40%, with the 5-day performance at 2.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) is 0.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3866.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EXTO’s forecast low is $3400.00 with $4700.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65911.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47652.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR shares while 8.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.66%. There are 8.66% institutions holding the Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 20000.0 EXTO shares worth $0.11 million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $1.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $1.13 million.