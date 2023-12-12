Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.81 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.25B. ETRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.83% off its 52-week high of $10.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.60, which suggests the last value was 53.11% up since then. When we look at Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Analysts gave the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ETRN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Instantly ETRN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.14 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.34%, with the 5-day performance at -2.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 12.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETRN’s forecast low is $9.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equitrans Midstream Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.54% over the past 6 months, a 30.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Equitrans Midstream Corporation will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $349.85 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $381.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $355.24 million and $376.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.30%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23. The 6.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 6.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares while 89.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.81%. There are 89.38% institutions holding the Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.34% of the shares, roughly 53.47 million ETRN shares worth $511.19 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.49% or 45.47 million shares worth $434.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 18.87 million shares estimated at $195.71 million under it, the former controlled 4.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 13.55 million shares worth around $126.97 million.