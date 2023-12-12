Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.21 million Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.20 changing hands around $0.69 or 1.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.51B. DAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.9% off its 52-week high of $49.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.60, which suggests the last value was 25.73% up since then. When we look at Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.02 million.

Analysts gave the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.22. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DAL as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.33 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.38%, with the 5-day performance at 9.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 20.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DAL’s forecast low is $43.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Delta Air Lines, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.87% over the past 6 months, a 90.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Delta Air Lines, Inc. will fall -22.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.57 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $12.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.29 billion and $11.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.23%. The 2023 estimates are for Delta Air Lines, Inc. earnings to increase by 91.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.60% per year.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 11 and January 15. The 0.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 0.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares while 71.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.55%. There are 71.31% institutions holding the Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.26% of the shares, roughly 72.47 million DAL shares worth $3.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.20% or 39.89 million shares worth $1.9 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 20.11 million shares estimated at $956.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 15.73 million shares worth around $747.66 million.