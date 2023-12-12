Could NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.77 changed hands at -$0.14 or -2.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.54B. NXE’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.22% off its 52-week high of $6.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.49, which suggests the last value was 48.45% up since then. When we look at NexGen Energy Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.34 million.

Analysts gave the NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.17. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NXE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NexGen Energy Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.92 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.82%, with the 5-day performance at 2.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) is 13.02% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NXE’s forecast low is $7.25 with $9.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.09% for it to hit the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NexGen Energy Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.85% over the past 6 months, a -44.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NexGen Energy Ltd will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.11%. The 2023 estimates are for NexGen Energy Ltd earnings to decrease by -82.41%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.09% of NexGen Energy Ltd shares while 43.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.47%. There are 43.98% institutions holding the NexGen Energy Ltd stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.05% of the shares, roughly 21.15 million NXE shares worth $99.61 million.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.18% or 16.62 million shares worth $78.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 22.3 million shares estimated at $133.15 million under it, the former controlled 4.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 10.18 million shares worth around $47.95 million.