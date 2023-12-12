Could Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 21.55 million Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.15 changing hands around $0.28 or 32.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.26M. CADL’s current price is a discount, trading about -166.09% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 42.61% up since then. When we look at Candel Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9790.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.56K.

Analysts gave the Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CADL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Candel Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) trade information

Instantly CADL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 47.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Monday, 12/11/23 added 32.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.75%, with the 5-day performance at 47.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) is 27.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CADL’s forecast low is $8.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -856.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -595.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Candel Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.22% over the past 6 months, a -67.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Candel Therapeutics Inc will rise 11.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -67.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Candel Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -43.79%.

CADL Dividends

Candel Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.35% of Candel Therapeutics Inc shares while 19.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.92%. There are 19.34% institutions holding the Candel Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Northpond Ventures, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.69% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million CADL shares worth $2.44 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 1.12 million shares worth $1.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.43 million.