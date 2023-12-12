CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 16.41 million CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $11.09 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.76B. CNHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.13% off its 52-week high of $17.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 11.9% up since then. When we look at CNH Industrial NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.02 million.

Analysts gave the CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.24. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended CNHI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CNH Industrial NV’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.23 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.95%, with the 5-day performance at 1.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) is 9.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNHI’s forecast low is $11.50 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -125.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.7% for it to hit the projected low.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CNH Industrial NV share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.27% over the past 6 months, a 16.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CNH Industrial NV will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.64 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CNH Industrial NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.94 billion and $5.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.57%. The 2023 estimates are for CNH Industrial NV earnings to increase by 17.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 3.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.33. It is important to note, however, that the 3.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.22% of CNH Industrial NV shares while 45.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.54%. There are 45.51% institutions holding the CNH Industrial NV stock share, with Harris Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 112.76 million CNHI shares worth $1.62 billion.

Amundi holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.86% or 38.12 million shares worth $549.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. With 39.98 million shares estimated at $575.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 24.26 million shares worth around $349.41 million.