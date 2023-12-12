Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.31 changed hands at -$0.28 or -0.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.66B. CFG’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.92% off its 52-week high of $44.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.77, which suggests the last value was 22.31% up since then. When we look at Citizens Financial Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.51 million.

Analysts gave the Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.09. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended CFG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Citizens Financial Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.74.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Instantly CFG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.07 on Monday, 12/11/23 subtracted -0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) is 16.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CFG’s forecast low is $25.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citizens Financial Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.01% over the past 6 months, a -19.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Citizens Financial Group Inc will fall -40.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.99 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Citizens Financial Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.2 billion and $2.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.75%. The 2023 estimates are for Citizens Financial Group Inc earnings to decrease by -13.95%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.85% per year.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 17. The 5.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.69. It is important to note, however, that the 5.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Citizens Financial Group Inc shares while 97.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.04%. There are 97.53% institutions holding the Citizens Financial Group Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.79% of the shares, roughly 60.39 million CFG shares worth $1.58 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.01% or 56.74 million shares worth $1.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 14.35 million shares estimated at $374.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 13.81 million shares worth around $369.99 million.