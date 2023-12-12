Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 31.11 million Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $17.63 changed hands at -$0.48 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.31B. CCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.89% off its 52-week high of $19.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.53, which suggests the last value was 57.29% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.80 million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corp. (CCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.92. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CCL as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.14 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.73%, with the 5-day performance at 7.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is 43.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 113.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.96, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCL’s forecast low is $10.18 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.77% over the past 6 months, a 98.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corp. will rise 83.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.3 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.84 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Carnival Corp. earnings to increase by 98.43%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 19 and December 26.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.00% of Carnival Corp. shares while 58.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.61%. There are 58.52% institutions holding the Carnival Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 10.06% of the shares, roughly 112.6 million CCL shares worth $1.99 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.65% or 63.19 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 31.33 million shares estimated at $552.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 24.21 million shares worth around $426.74 million.